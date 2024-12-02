Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG
Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 AI-Powered Fintechs Revolutionizing the Future of Finance
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Ambarella’s Traction Drives Stock Surge: Market Reversal Underway
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.