Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$9.80 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$9.80 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

CG traded down C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$8.31. 47,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 71,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total transaction of C$716,332.57. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$299,757.60. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

