Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 231.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 364.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 74.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.1 %

WFRD stock opened at $82.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

