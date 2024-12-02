Centiva Capital LP Has $3.87 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $205.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.70 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

