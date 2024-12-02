Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Short Interest Update

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Centuri by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centuri by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Centuri by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth $211,000.

Centuri Stock Up 0.6 %

Centuri stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 374,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,563. Centuri has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

