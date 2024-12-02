Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Markel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,782.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,590.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

