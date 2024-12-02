China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.6 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

