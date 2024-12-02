China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 533,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.6 days.
China Gold International Resources Stock Up 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:JINFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.04. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
China Gold International Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Gold International Resources
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What is a Dividend King?
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.