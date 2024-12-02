China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in November

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,457,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 4,175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 54,577.0 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

CRWOF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.