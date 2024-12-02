CIBC Lowers Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$16.00

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins upgraded Skeena Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.82.

SKE traded down C$0.31 on Monday, hitting C$12.90. 63,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,788. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 5,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$82,395.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,407 shares of company stock worth $1,171,233. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

