Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.8% during the third quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 59.0% in the third quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 3,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 207,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,565 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $429.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.59 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

