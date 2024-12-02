Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 180.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 47,160 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.