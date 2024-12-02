Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.45. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

