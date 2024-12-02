Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after purchasing an additional 911,443 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 2,767,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,273,000 after purchasing an additional 194,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

UL stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

