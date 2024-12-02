ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases 86,419 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 245.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,419 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for approximately 2.1% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned approximately 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,836,000 after buying an additional 1,913,065 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $83,010,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $81,596,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 1,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,298,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

