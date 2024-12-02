ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $232.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

