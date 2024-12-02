Coastwise Capital Group LLC Buys 296 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.45 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.87. The stock has a market cap of $501.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

