Coastwise Capital Group LLC Invests $117,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

