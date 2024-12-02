Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys Shares of 150 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,252.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $949.99 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,346.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.87.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

