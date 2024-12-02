Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 6,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,550. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.00. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 31.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

