Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.36 on December 15th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.364 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
