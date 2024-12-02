Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,774.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.87 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.21 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

