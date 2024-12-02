Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after purchasing an additional 338,690 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after buying an additional 1,151,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 144,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 80,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $92.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

