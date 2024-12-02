Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,221 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

