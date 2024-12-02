Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 19,724 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $200.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

