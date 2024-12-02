Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.97. 269,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,096,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $644.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
