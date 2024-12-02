Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.48 and last traded at $223.48, with a volume of 651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.30.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

