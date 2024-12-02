Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.