Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.72% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 486,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 1.2 %

CWK opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

