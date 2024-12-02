D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DHI opened at $168.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.28.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
