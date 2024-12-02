Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daihen Price Performance
Shares of Daihen stock remained flat at C$51.55 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.59. Daihen has a 12 month low of C$51.55 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.
About Daihen
