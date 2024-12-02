Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.78. Dana shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 839,147 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dana from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Dana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dana’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

