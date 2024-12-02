Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Position Reduced by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.16% of Datadog worth $63,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,476,219.45. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.21, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

