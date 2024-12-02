Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its position in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $375.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.37 and a 200-day moving average of $324.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.61 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

