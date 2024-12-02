Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 136,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 109,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Trading Up 42.9 %
The firm has a market cap of C$9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
