EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $131,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

