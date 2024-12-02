Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 2nd (ABX, AEP, AFRM, AGI, APGE, AVDX, BARK, BILL, C, CCL)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 2nd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$32.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$9.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $397.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $395.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.80 to C$9.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.75 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$245.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $58.00 to $60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$41.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $315.00 to $400.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $760.00 to $940.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $950.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$2.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $272.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $525.00 to $560.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $235.00 to $280.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $287.00 to $411.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $86.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

