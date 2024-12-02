Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 2nd (ABX, AEP, AFRM, AGI, APGE, AVDX, BARK, BILL, C, CCL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 2nd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.50 to C$32.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $57.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $87.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $29.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$9.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $183.00 to $397.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $395.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $103.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.80 to C$9.50.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.75 to $7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$235.00 to C$245.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $58.00 to $60.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $105.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $36.00 to $45.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$41.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $315.00 to $400.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $122.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $760.00 to $940.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $775.00 to $950.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$6.00.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Probe Gold (CVE:PRB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$3.35 to C$2.35.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $204.00 to $272.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.50 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $525.00 to $560.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $89.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $235.00 to $280.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $287.00 to $411.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.50.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $75.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $104.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $64.00 to $86.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

