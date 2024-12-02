Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,123 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Community Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,096,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $224.01 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $225.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

