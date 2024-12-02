Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 54,873 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,191,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of CBOE opened at $215.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

