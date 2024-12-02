Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $9.75 Million Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 25.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Water Works

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.