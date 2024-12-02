EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVgo stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGOW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 313,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,829. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

