EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EZFill Price Performance

NASDAQ EZFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.47. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,383. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.43. EZFill has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get EZFill alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EZFill as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

