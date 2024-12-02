Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 286,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 89,089 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.29.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSTA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

