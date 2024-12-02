Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 332,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 102,407 shares.The stock last traded at $72.86 and had previously closed at $73.31.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 416.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

