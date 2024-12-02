First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.72.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

