FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Acquired by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6,254.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.72. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLNG

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.