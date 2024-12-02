Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $117.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.43 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.46.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.