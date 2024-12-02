Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB opened at $77.68 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.96.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

