FSA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 510 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG opened at $128.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $130.74.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

