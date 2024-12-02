FSA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $522.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.71. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

