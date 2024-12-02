FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

