FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.