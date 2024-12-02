FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 232 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
